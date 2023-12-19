State-funding tutoring helps students over winter break

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s winter break, but some Albemarle County students are still studying.

Through a new state-funded program, Albemarle County Public Schools are asking some to come back to school for some extra tutoring.

There are about 100 students who are enrolled in this program.

They say that are excited to keep learning and get ahead before the new year.

Third-grader Riley Knight says his teachers have been helping him a lot with his math and reading.

“We had a lot of fun,” Knight said, “If it’s a long word, like 50 letters or something, I would get very stuck and then they would help me.”

For one week during break, Albemarle Schools invited some students to spend getting individualized tutoring.

“The whole benefit is to firm up practice skills that students already have and really fine tune them,” ACPS third-grade teacher Addison Holmes said.

There are usually three tutors in every room and up to 10 students.

“I think the kids really appreciate being in a smaller environment,” ACPS instructional coach Chiaka Hofmann said.

Fourth-grader Calla Morris agrees, she likes the small class size.

“It’s easier to do stuff. It’s not too loud,” Morris said.

It’s all paid for through Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s ALL In Tutoring initiative.

The program, aimed at raising students’ test scores, is set to be expanded in the spring.

“We are in the process of making plan with each school about how they’re going to implement that tutoring in the school day, every day for students in the springtime,” ACPS Director of Instruction Craig Dommer said.

The next high-intensity tutors intersession will be during spring break.

