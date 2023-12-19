Santa visits NICU at UVA Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Santa Claus is making a stop at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

He and Mrs. Claus visited the NICU Tuesday, December 19, to take pictures and help brighten the holidays for families.

“For some families, this might be the only picture that they get with Santa and Mrs. Claus and his elves,” Santa said.

“It’s an opportunity to kind of forget for a second what’s going on,” Elizabeth Cook said.

Cook dressed her son, Oliver, in a Santa outfit for the visit.

“It’s something special. We aren’t able to go out and do any of the normal Christmas things with him,” the mother said. “It’s just nice that doctors come in and do that for us.”

Cook hopes this makes Oliver’s first Christmas one to remember: “We’re all going to huddle up here in our room, and we’re going to open Christmas presents under our teeny little tree,” she said. “We’re just going to make the best of it.”

“Santa firmly believes that children and babies are our future, and we should do everything we can to take care of them, and to make sure that they have a little bit of cheer and what could be otherwise dreary circumstances being in the hospital around this time of year,” Santa said.

