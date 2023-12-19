Sam Brunelle Night at William Monroe HS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was “Sam Brunelle Night” at William Monroe High School Monday evening. The school’s all-time leading scorer was honored for all of her basketball accomplishments.

“They surprised me with this whole thing,” said Brunelle. “The most special part is to be able to share this moment with this community that supported me through all those young years I had.”

Brunelle was back at her alma-mater where she broke records and earned several honors including 2018 Virginia state Gatorade Player of the Year.

“Everytime I come in here the memories come back,” said Brunelle. “These trophy cases have some of our trophies in there. I just remember cutting down the nets once or twice”.

“I was lucky enought to see all the hard work that went into this.” said Sam’s high school coach Jess Peregoy. “This wasn’t something she was naturally born with, she had skills but Samantha worked really hard. You don’t make Team USA without sweating, same with the McDonalds All-American. Someone from little ole Greene County, yeah we’re proud of her”.

Monday night Sam had the honors of unveiling two of her jerseys, framed and mounted in William Monroe’s gym. One to honor Brunelle as a prestigous McDonald’s All-American. The other to recognize Brunelle as a member of the USA national team, with whom she won three gold bedals with as a teenager.

“She’s a special kid and a special young lady” said Monroe Athletic Director, Brian Collier. “She’s done wonderful things for our program and our community. We want to give back a little to her.”

Jess Peregoy says, “When you walk in that gym so many memories are in there. Now we have a tangible memory hanging on the wall and she deserves it.”

“Seeing them hung up was really surreal,” says Brunelle. " It makes me feel proud because I worked really hard but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my support system here”

Brunelle is currently in her final season of playing college ball, while getting her master’s degree in higher education while playing at Virginia..

