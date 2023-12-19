Police need help with larceny investigation at Piedmont Virginia Community College

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with identifying a possible vehicle of interest in a tool larceny from Piedmont Virginia Community College.

ACPD announced Tuesday, December 19, that it believes the larceny occurred Friday and Sunday.

The vehicle is a white, single-cab Chevrolet pickup with chrome mirrors, and a dent in the passenger door.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Garrett Moore at the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-286-5807 ext. 4042 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

