New School Board members ready to work with Charlottesville families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is gaining four new members to its School Board; Amanda Burns, Shymora Cooper, Chris Meyers, and Nicole Richardson.

“Living in Charlottesville, being from the community, I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on the School Board,” Cooper said.

Burns, a healthcare administrator, says she is inspired by education: “I work in primary care medicine and I’m interested in making sure that our children and families have the services that they need to be successful in the education space,” she said.

Both say they’re ready to support the initiatives of Superintendent Doctor Royal Gurley and to learn his plans for Charlottesville High School. They’re also ready to get the ball rolling and to continue to move CCS in the right direction.

“I’m just excited to partner with four amazing people and work together on the School Board,” Cooper said.

Their first meeting is set for Thursday, January 4, at CHS.

RELATED: Charlottesville City Schools has a plan to get CHS back on track

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.