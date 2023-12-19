Investigation by Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force leads to multiple arrests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten people are facing felony charges in connection with a investigation that stretched for nearly half a year.

Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, December 19, that the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force made the arrests. It says through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation in Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon, and Mecklenburg counties.

VSP says officers executed multiple search warrants last week at residences throughout the six counties resulting in ten arrests and twenty-four felony charges. As a result of the operation, the task force seized:

1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100,

556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600,

436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000,

1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400,

362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200,

95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500,

9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010,

3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850,

5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125,

11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650,

66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660.

In addition, weapons and $386,230 in U.S. currency were also recovered.

The case remains active and ongoing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.