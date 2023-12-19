Grottoes man charged with murder in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A Grottoes man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in Harrisonburg.

Police announced Tuesday, December 19, that 27-year-old Tristen Michael Moore is charged in connection with the death of 42-year-old John Michael Carter.

HPD officers were called out to the 100 block of North High Street on March 30 for a 9-1-1 call about an unresponsive male. The man, Carter, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide the following day.

The department says a grand jury issued an indictment on Moore yesterday on murder and use of firearm while committing murder.

Moore is currently being held at the Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tristen Michael Moore. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department. (HPD)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.