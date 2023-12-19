Advertise With Us
Grottoes man charged with murder in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Police Department (FILE)
The Harrisonburg Police Department (FILE)(WHSV)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A Grottoes man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in Harrisonburg.

Police announced Tuesday, December 19, that 27-year-old Tristen Michael Moore is charged in connection with the death of 42-year-old John Michael Carter.

HPD officers were called out to the 100 block of North High Street on March 30 for a 9-1-1 call about an unresponsive male. The man, Carter, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide the following day.

The department says a grand jury issued an indictment on Moore yesterday on murder and use of firearm while committing murder.

Moore is currently being held at the Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tristen Michael Moore. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Tristen Michael Moore. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.(HPD)

