Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Driver charged after SUV crashes into Colonial Heights school bus

Police say no students were hurt in the accident.
Police say no students were hurt in the accident.(Colonial Heights Police Department)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is facing multiple charges after an SUV crashed into a school bus in Colonial Heights.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the intersection of Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive for a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling north on Conduit crossed over the lines and struck the school bus which was traveling south on Conduit,” Colonial Heights Police said.

No students were hurt in the accident.

Police say the driver of the SUV has been charged with failure to maintain control and not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV reported minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call police at 804-520-9300.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

The VERVE
Two projects that will bring lots of student housing near UVA got the green light
Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue.
FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Richmond synagogue
Drive sober or get pulled over campaign is in full effect in VA
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign in effect
Charlottesville City Council made a monumental decision for the future of housing development...
Charlottesville passes new zoning code