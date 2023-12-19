Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign in effect

Drive sober or get pulled over campaign is in full effect in VA
Drive sober or get pulled over campaign is in full effect in VA(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin announced the annual holiday law enforcement effort to crack down on intoxicated drivers.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has been a part of the Commonwealth for more than 20 years and has proved to help tackle intoxicated driving.

More than a thousand accidents were alcohol-related last holiday season, killing 23 people.

“Drunk driving crashes in Virginia went up a little over 2%, and drunk driving fatalities went up 11%. There’s not a part of the Commonwealth that is immune from these stats. If you looked specifically in the Richmond market, drunk driving crashes in this last year have more than doubled,” said Kurt Erickson, the President & CEO of Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

Between now and New Year’s Day, officers will conduct 71 sobriety checkpoints, and nearly 650 officers will be patrolling the Commonwealth, looking for intoxicated drivers.

Driving intoxicated could cost you more than a night in jail or the hospital. It could cost thousands of dollars, your life, or someone else’s.

“It’s estimated that in VA that, a first-time DUI will cost anywhere between 5 and 20,000, so if saving a life does not impact you, I’m hoping saving some dollars will,” Erickson said.

According to data from the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, 91% of drunk drivers caught during the last holiday season were men between 21 and 35.

If you are going out on the road this holiday season, plan ahead, have a designated driver, set up a ride share, take public transportation and always wear a seatbelt.

Not wearing a seat belt could cause you to be ejected from your car.

“So if you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, I can’t offer you a better one than to buckle up,” Erickson said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue.
FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Richmond synagogue
Ragged Mountain Running Shop
Local business donates to different nonprofits throughout December
(FILE)
Flow Hyundai plans to move to Route 29