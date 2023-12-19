Cold Temps and Gusty Winds Are Back for Now. Dry Stretch of Days this Week, Before Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder air on gusty winds have returned in the wake of our recent rain. Northwest winds will remain gusty at times tonight and into Tuesday. Well chilled sunshine Tuesday, chilliest day this week, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s and 30s at times. Coldest morning Wednesday with lows ranging from the upper 10s to mid 20s.

A quiet and dry stretch of days this week, before Christmas. Temperatures near or just around average for December through the weekend. Currently, Christmas Day, next Monday, is trending mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. The next big storm forecast to arrive by Tuesday next week, with another round of widespread rain.

Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day outlook and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Stray Valley flurries. Lows 25-30. Wind chills in the 10s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Lows upper 10s to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Winter Solstice 10:27 PM. Lows around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.