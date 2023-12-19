Advertise With Us
City Council passes a new zoning code

By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, Charlottesville City Council made a monumental decision for the future of housing development across the city.

The proposed zoning code was unanimously passed.

“This is a big, such a big deal,” Councilor Juandiego Wade said of the decision.

After a long, seven year process, what can be built inside the city has changed.

This decision was met with lots of differing opinions until the very end.

“My count tells me that the citizenry of charlottesville was split about 50-50,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

There are new rules for how buildings can look, where they can be built, and who can live in them.

The main focus is increasing affordable housing in charlottesville.

“We need the courage to prioritize the people most impacted by the area’s affordable housing crisis, so that charlottesville can be a vibrant city, with all kinds of housing, with all kinds of for all kinds of people in all kinds of places,” Wade said.

Council says while this is a win for the city, there is still work to be done for.

“They’ll still be gentrification, they’ll still be affordable housing needs that require solutions outside of zoning,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

“Everyone in this room, and all of the people looking and all of the people listening have made a commitment to change,” Leah Puryear said.

The new zoning code is expected to take effect on February 19th.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

