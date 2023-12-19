Charlottesville Police Department seeks qualified candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is still on the search for more certified officers to join their police force.

These are officers already working in law enforcement in Virginia.

CPD says it has eight vacant spots to be filled.

Higher-ups say officers that sign on will get a $20,000 bonus and more perks.

“It’s a great place and a great time to join our organization. We’ve got a lot of energy moving forward for new command and chief conscious. We’re looking for people that really have a strong desire to become part of Charlottesville in our organization,” Dwayne Jones with CPD Hiring and Recruitment said.

If you are a certified officer in the commonwealth and are interested, you can apply here.

CPD asks you make sure to select the Certified Officer Application.

