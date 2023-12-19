Blue Ridge Area Food Bank brings mobile pantry to Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hosted its monthly mobile pantry in Orange County Tuesday, December 19.

Food is given out to families in need every third Tuesday of the month.

“It’s really important that they have what they need to get through their lives, to get through the holidays, to get through the colder months,” Colleen Berger with BRAFB said.

BRAFB says there are no income requirements or other qualifications to get food.

All you have to do is show up to Booster Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.