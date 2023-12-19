Angel Tree distribution day brings joy and excitement to Charlottesville families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army distributed out all of the Angel Tree gifts Tuesday, December 19.

Bags and bags of toys have been separated by family and more than 400 families are picking up these gifts.

“I think we all remember what it felt like on Christmas Eve, to lay in your bed and wonder and wake up hopeful on Christmas morning. To finally see that Santa remembered me, Mom and Dad oftentimes need help. They help out Santa Claus,” Captain Mark Van Meter said.

This effort is making sure more than 800 kids all around Charlottesville will wake up with gifts on Christmas Day.

“Every one of these bags you see if a family that we’re helping that find it difficult to provide Christmas for their children,” Jim Battaglia with The Salvation Army said.

Van Meter says there’s a child and a family for each of the stuffed animals, headphones, and bikes.

“You never know the story behind the angel that’s hanging on that tree. Dad might have left the family last month. Mom might have lost her job. They might have moved here in the community and not been able to get settled. There are lots and lots of stories,” Van Meter said.

Advisory Board Member with The Salvation Army Rachel Burns that distribution day is something she looks forward to every year.

“Distribution day is one of my favorite days of the year. It’s like Santa sacks everywhere. It’s really great to see the families come and puck up their gifts,” Burns said.

The Salvation Army is also having its Red Kettle Drive right now.

It is currently only at 56% of its goal of $110,000.

