AAA recommending drivers be prepared before travelling for Christmas

By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re just days away from what AAA is saying will be one of the busiest days of the year.

Morgan Dean with AAA recommends making sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape before driving out. That may include getting an oil change, as well as making sure your tires are in good shape.

He also suggests a few supplies to keep on-hand during the winter: “Sand, kitty litter, or traction mats in case your wheels are stuck. Having a small snow shovel and ice scraper and ice brush, flashlight with extra batteries,” Dean said. “Also jumper cables in case you’re having some problems with the batteries.”

He says you should prepare for worst-case scenarios, just in case you’re stranded.

“A first aid kit, a basic toolkit, some backup battery blocks for your cell phone in case you run out of gas,” Dean said.

He says roughly 3 million Virginians are expected to hit the roads. December 23 and 28 are predicted to be the busiest days.

