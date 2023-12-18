Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find at a Goodwill location in Hanover back in June earned her thousands right before Christmas.

You’ll find all her thrift store treasures across Jessica Vincent’s shelf in her family’s home.

Jessica Vincent (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“This piece I found in Florida at a Palm Beach Goodwill,” said Vincent while showing off one of her thrift store pieces.

A love that had grown from her mom as a child.

“I think it started with my mother when I was little. She loved to go to yard sales, tag sales, thrift shops,” said Vincent. “Just anywhere where you can get a bargain or get something old for a good price.”

Jessica Vincent and Mom (Source;Jessica Vincent | Jessica Vincent)

Back in June, Vincent and her partner were driving home from work when they decided to stop by a Goodwill location in Hanover along Route 1.

Among the crowds, a vase immediately caught Vincent’s eye.

“As I got close to it, I could see that it was glass and that it was blown glass and it was just beautiful. It was iridized,” she told 12 On Your Side. “We go to the register and the woman kind of just inspects it a little bit. She’s like $3.99, and I said perfect.”

Vase Found at Goodwill (Source;Jessica Vincent | Jessica Vincent)

Vincent took her new treasure home to add to her collection and decided to post a picture of the vase on an art glass forum.

“Pretty much right away, I got a lot of interest in people, you know, that’s a nice find,” she said.

One person recognized the markings and told Vincent the vase is made out of high-end Murano glass, a rare piece from Italy.

“He knew exactly who and what it was, that is a Carlos Scarpa ‘Pennellatte,’” she said. “And they are extremely rare and extremely valuable, and this is like a dream piece; most people cannot afford these in their collection.”

Months after the purchase, Vincent put the vase up for auction, which sold for roughly $107,000.

“It’s like having a winning lottery ticket, not knowing the numbers,” she told 12 On Your Side. “To know that I had something so valuable, it was incredible. I just picked up something I love. I didn’t pick it up thinking, oh, this is going to be a really expensive item. I just picked it up, thinking oh, this is going to be beautiful on my shelf. I love it.”

Vincent told 12 On Your Side the “totally unexpected” is “totally welcome” to help her grow her new business, which is to train polo horses.

The $82,000 Vincent earned from the auction will help pay for renovations at the old farmhouse she recently purchased outside of the Lynchburg area.

“With my partner, Naza, we just started sort of a training farm, and we need more fencing,. We need heat in the house,” she said.

A trip to the thrift store changes Vincent’s life, a moment she is grateful for.

“It’s just very special, like I feel so fortunate,” she said. “It really feels like a Christmas miracle.”

For those who want to start thrifting, Vincent encourages people to trust their instincts and “look at what you love.”

“Buy what you love; don’t buy it because you think it’s going to be super expensive because you would have just a cart full of stuff,” she said. “Buy the things that actually speak to you because you’re going to get more enjoyment out of that.”

Goodwill Vase (Source;Jessica Vincent | Jessica Vincent)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.