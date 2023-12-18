Virginia Humanities on search for educators to join fellowship program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Humanities is on a search for six educators to join its K-12 Fellowship Program.

This program supports teachers, specialists, librarians, and more from all around the commonwealth.

The six who join will receive a $4,000 stipend, money for classroom supplies, books, and the opportunity to connect and network.

“Ultimately, I wanted to support educators in the work they were already doing. A lot of them are spending hours of their days and evenings creating incredible lesson plans. I really wanted to find a way to both pay them and be able to share those lesson plans and like pieces that they were doing to other educators,” Emma Tamayo with Virginia Humanities said.

The deadline to apply to the K-12 educators fellowship is March 1, 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.