CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Analysis site Gas Buddy says the price of gas has fallen more than $0.07 over the past week.

According to its survey of thousands of gas stations across Virginia, Gas Buddy says the average price per gallon is now $2.95 opposed to the national average of $3.03.

