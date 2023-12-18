University of Virginia Alzheimer research focuses on tau proteins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alzheimer’s researchers at the University of Virginia did research on tau proteins.

These proteins can damage the essential operating instructions for brain cells.

George Bloom is a professor of biology, cell biology and neuroscience at UVA and helped to discover more about tau proteins.

“This protein causes very dramatic changes in the shape and the function of nuclei where DNA is stored and it not only in neurons, but in all cell types,” Bloom said, “This protein that appears to affect neurons.”

Blooms says that tau is arguably one of the most villainous proteins in Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Bad tau that’s floating around inside the brain, if it gets inside of a neuron and is able to exert these effects, then that neuron is going to make even more tau, which will escape and make additional amounts of these toxic forms of tau that can spread from neuron to neuron. Think of it kind of like a snowball rolling downhill,” Bloom said.

Now that researchers understand more about how the protein functions; they hope it will open the door to new treatments for Alzheimer’s patients.

“If it would be possible to intercept the tau that’s escaping neurons before that escaped tau can enter new neurons, that might be a very powerful therapeutic technique. Not only for Alzheimer’s disease, but for some of these other related diseases as well,” Bloom said.

Bloom says this breakthrough is an important step in why and how tau can be toxic to nerve cells.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.