There’s still time to Christmas shop on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re just seven says away from Christmas and some people have not yet shopped for gifts.

The question is, is it too late?

“No. We’re here until Christmas Eve,” owner of Ma Nah Ma Nah Carole Hughes said.

Hughes says she has plenty of company on the Downtown Mall, with businesses knowing they’re here until the last minute.

“The great news about shopping local is that you don’t have to deal with shipping time. It’s never too late. You have until the 24th to shop,” Rock Paper Scissors co-owner Heather Haynie said, “One of the things I love about the shops downtown is that all of them are really carefully curated. You know shop owners know their customers and their customer base and they found the best gifts.”

Business owners say shopping in person can give you a better feeling on what to get and save you a headache.

“If you are looking for clothing, especially, you want to be able to touch it. You want to be able to see it and know that it’s what you want, as opposed to getting something online and then you get it and you’re very disappointed,” Hughes said.

Shopping where you live also saves you from stressing over where your package may be.

“With shipping delays, sometimes you don’t know if you place an order the week before Christmas, if it’ll get there in time and if you’re traveling and you have to leave. This way if you can come in person, you’ll have plenty of time to wrap it. We can even wrap it for you and you’ll be good to go,” Haynie said.

“We offer free gift wrapping as well. All you have to do is come in and pick it out. We’ll wrap it for you, and you’re done,” Hughes said.

Those small businesses also say supporting them is a way to also boost the local economy.

If you still need gifts, be sure to come visit the shops downtown.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.