Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Shenandoah County

By WVIR 29NEWS
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Strasburg.

The incident took place Sunday, December 17 around 11:00 p.m.

Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about an adult female acting erratically, damaging property and threatening people inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg.

Virginia State Police says when a Strasburg Police Department officer arrived on scene, he encountered the suspect in the rear parking lot of the hotel and an altercation ensued as the female attacked the officer.

VSP says the suspect gained control of the officer’s ASP baton and used it to strike him in the head and the officer discharged his firearm and struck the woman.

The female was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries and her remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification, examination, and autopsy.

VSP says the officer was transported to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

