Needed rain moving out
Clearing skies, gusty wind
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Soaking rain has moved out. We’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. High pressure will build in behind a storm system that delivered soaking rain to the region. Temperatures will trend much colder for Tuesday, with a gradual warming trend for the mid and late week. Meanwhile, our chances for a white Christmas look slim, as conditions are expected to warm into the 50s this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
