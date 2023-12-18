Local business donates to different nonprofits throughout December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ragged Mountain Running Shop is spreading joy through donations to nonprofits this holiday season.

For 12 days the shop donating 10% of the proceeds from each day to one charity.

Monday, December 18 its Annual Twelve Days of giving initiative benefited PACEM, an organization that helped the unhoused.

“Every dollar means a lot to all these different local nonprofits and so a little penny can go a long way. That is why and then just brining awareness to them and so the community can learn all these different things,” Ragged Mountain Running Shop co-owner Audrey Sackson said.

Tuesday, December 19 the donation will got to the City of Promise, which is geared towards supporting the youth through generational poverty.

