IX Art Park attraction free on Thursdays thanks to local business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An attraction at IX Art Park is now open one day during the week for free thanks to a partnership with a Charlottesville Business.

Flow Toyota of Charlottesville helped create free Community Thursdays.

It gives schools and other members of the community a chance to visit The Looking Glass and experience all the fun it has to offer.

Stephen Scarborough with Flow Toyota of Charlottesville says he looks forward to putting smiles on kids’ faces all at no cost.

“We’re definitely looking for things where we can partner with the community. Giveback, sponsorships, really do things in the grassroots efforts for the needs of our community and customers,” Scarborough said.

The Looking Glass will be free every Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. until November 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.