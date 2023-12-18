Gusty winds and briefly colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall Sunday and Sunday night, today will feature a colder and drier northwest wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley until 2 PM Monday. Northwest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains until 4 PM Monday for wind gusts up to 55 mph. Localized power outages possible. Make sure holiday decorations are secure.

Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley into Monday afternoon. (WVIR 29News)

The wind will be less gusty tonight and Tuesday.

Northwest winds will produce snow showers and snow squalls over the Allegheny Highlands through Tuesday morning. Significant accumulations for the Allegheny Front. Including Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Several inches of snow for the western facing slopes of the Allegheny Front through Tuesday morning. (WVIR 29News)

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. Wednesday morning will be the coldest low temperature of the week.

Remaining dry with temperatures near or a little above average through Christmas Eve.

Monday: Partly sunny with gusty winds. Highs in the lower 50s across central Virginia and 40s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with less wind. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 10s to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sunshiny and seasonable. High near 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees. The Winter Solstice is at 10:27 PM.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve., Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

