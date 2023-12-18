Advertise With Us
Flow Hyundai plans to move to Route 29

(FILE)
(FILE)(WBRC)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Architectural Review Board met Monday, December 18 to discuss Flow’s efforts to move its Hyundai dealership from one side of the county to the other.

It would like to move from Pantops down to Route 29, by Hilton Heights Road.

The goal of the meeting was to gather feedback from the board before moving forward.

The existing Hyundai location is on land not owned by Flow Automotive.

“Recently several dealerships along the stretch of Route 29, including Malloy Ford and Flow Subaru have gone through renovations and expansions. This proposal aims to continue improvements by building off the high-quality well-executed precedents,” Charlottesville Studio Directors for Design Development Architects Kevin Schafer said.

The architects were not looking for recommendation for approval of the initial site plan, but it was open to hearing more comments from the Architectural Review Board.

