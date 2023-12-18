Financial advisors give holiday-spending tips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This time of year includes dinners, parties, and giving gifts to friends and family.

It also includes the unwelcoming credit card statement.

“Trying to level of intentionality, despite the credit card statement coming due, despite the crunch that we’re in,” financial planner Ethan Lohr said.

That time crunch causes some people the blow right past a holiday budget.

Jay Dymek is one of two Charlottesville-based financial advisors we turned to for advice.

Dymek say think spending plan, rather than a budget.

“With a spending plan I feel like I at least have a little bit of control where my money’s going. I could make those conscious decisions along the way to say, ‘I know Christmas is coming,’” Dymek said.

Lohr suggests finding a way to track all of your spending in one place.

“It can be easy to click ‘buy’ and sort of forget about it. It takes away that emotional strain of ‘Do I do it or do I not do it?’ It’s super easy to buy stuff today. Having something that allows you to track what’s going on,” Lohr said.

Dymek says for his clients, he’s working with them all year, so the holiday shopping budgets do not sneak up on them.

“These routine costs everyone plans on and knows they’re coming. Those things get you once a year, whether it’s Christmas, or birthdays, we generally don’t anticipate the whole year round, and then it comes up and it hits us pretty hard,” Dymek said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.