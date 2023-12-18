Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Richmond synagogue

Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue.
Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue.(MGN)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say there’s no threat after a bomb threat was called at a Richmond synagogue Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers were called to Congregation Or Ami on West Huguenot Road for an alleged bomb threat.

The RPD Bomb Team responded, checked the structure for dangerous items and found none.

Information from the investigation is being sent to the Richmond Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They are now leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Drive sober or get pulled over campaign is in full effect in VA
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign in effect
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Ragged Mountain Running Shop
Local business donates to different nonprofits throughout December
(FILE)
Flow Hyundai plans to move to Route 29