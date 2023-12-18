Crime Stoppers tips assist Albemarle County Police Department

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - When individuals want to share an anonymous tip to help solve a crime, the Crime Stoppers Hotline is always open.

“People actually give us tips on crimes depending on the crime,” ACPD Sergeant David Rhodes said.

Sgt. Rhodes investigates crimes in Albemarle County. Unfortunately, he cannot share the number of tips that have come through Crime Stoppers in 2023 since all of that data is private and anonymous.

Rhodes says the most helpful tips Crime Stoppers receives are people describing exactly what they saw.

“They’ve seen something that they actually witnessed is very helpful. If they could obtain vehicle descriptions, tag numbers, what someone was wearing, what they look like, any specific description of someone, those things help us track down crimes and be able to actually identify suspected crimes,” Rhodes said.

