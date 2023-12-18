Charlottesville organization helps local families this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children in Charlottesville are getting a chance to pick out a special gift for their caretakers and other making a difference in their lives.

City of Promise is making this magic happen on 10th Street.

Tables are filled with gifts to brighten the holidays.

“I come from a family right here in this neighborhood. It’s always given back. You always look out for your neighbors and your neighbors look out for you,” Zeneida Howard with City of Promise said.

Howard works for City of Promise and says there are presents for everyone.

“We set up a store, so the kids are able to shop for the parents and then the parents are able to shop for the kids as well,” Howard said.

This way everyone gets a gift, including six-year-old Brielle.

“I be happier cause she’s gonna give me a big present. I be so happy,” Brielle said.

Volunteers like Charlise Miller are there to help with the process.

“I know kids in this neighborhood have a hard time getting all this stuff that sometimes people take for granted. I feel like this can really help people out,” Miller said.

“It’s better to give than to receive and I love all the children in the community. This is why I do what I do,” Howard said.

The holiday store is open through Wednesday, December 20 and anyone can stop in.

See the link here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.