A Sunday Soaker on the Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday ends on a dry but cloudy note with the approach of a coastal storm. Significant rainfall is expected throughout Sunday with chances for heavier rainfall in the evening and night. Rainfall amounts will be around 1″ to 2.5″ across central Virginia. While Monday dries out, winds are to pick up from the north, helping to usher in colder temperatures on Tuesday, with daytime highs only expected to reach the 30′s to low 40′s for the day. Otherwise, tracking another dry week ahead. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Cold with increasing clouds. Lows in the 30′s.

Sunday: Soaking rain. Highs in the 40′s to low 50′s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Chilly. Highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Lows around 20.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Winter Solstice: Seasonable and sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50′s.

