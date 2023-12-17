Reece Beekman carries No. 22 Virginia to 56-54 win over Northeastern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman scored a career-high 21 points including hitting the game-winning bucket with 5.7 seconds left lifting No. 22 Virginia to a 56-54 win over Northeastern Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

“Just having to make plays, I had to do that though out the game, especially down the stretch” said Beekman. “Being a point guard and leader you got to step up in those situations and the team counts on me in those situations, I just stepped up and made the plays we needed to win.”

Virginia trailed by six at halftime and fell behind by as many as 13 when Northeastern scored the first seven points of the second half. The ‘Hoos only made 2-of-14 three-pointers and didn’t make their first one until Isaac McKneely buried a three with about nine minutes left in the game.

McKneely and Jake Groves each finished with eight points as Virginia improved to 9-1 and stayed undefeated at home.

Here are some other notes from a University of Virginia basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia (9-1, 1-0 ACC) has a five-game win streak

• UVA is 8-1 in non-conference action and 7-0 at JPJ overall

• UVA is 97-10 at home in non-league play under Tony Bennett

• Virginia gained a 45-44 lead on an Isaac McKneely 3-pointer

• Northeastern gained its largest lead of 13 at 37-24 at 17:56 second half

• Northeastern led 30-24 at the half after shooting 48.1 percent (13 of 27)

• Northeastern jumped to a 16-4 lead

• UVA gained an 18-17 lead after a 14-1 run

• UVA had 19 points off turnovers and had a 14-6 advantage in bench points

• UVA has held seven opponents to 54 or fewer points (7-0)

Series Notes

• UVA 2-0 all-time against Northeastern

• UVA is 102-30 all-time vs. Coastal Athletic Association opponents (2-0 in 2023-24)

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Reece Beekman (21)

• Beekman scored a career-high 21 points, including the game-winner with five seconds remaining

• Beekman scored in double figures for the 37th time

• Andrew Rohde matched a season high with six assists

• Dante Harris missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.