Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Reece Beekman carries No. 22 Virginia to 56-54 win over Northeastern

Reece Beekman wins game for UVA
Reece Beekman wins game for UVA(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman scored a career-high 21 points including hitting the game-winning bucket with 5.7 seconds left lifting No. 22 Virginia to a 56-54 win over Northeastern Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

“Just having to make plays, I had to do that though out the game, especially down the stretch” said Beekman. “Being a point guard and leader you got to step up in those situations and the team counts on me in those situations, I just stepped up and made the plays we needed to win.”

Virginia trailed by six at halftime and fell behind by as many as 13 when Northeastern scored the first seven points of the second half. The ‘Hoos only made 2-of-14 three-pointers and didn’t make their first one until Isaac McKneely buried a three with about nine minutes left in the game.

McKneely and Jake Groves each finished with eight points as Virginia improved to 9-1 and stayed undefeated at home.

Here are some other notes from a University of Virginia basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia (9-1, 1-0 ACC) has a five-game win streak

• UVA is 8-1 in non-conference action and 7-0 at JPJ overall

• UVA is 97-10 at home in non-league play under Tony Bennett

• Virginia gained a 45-44 lead on an Isaac McKneely 3-pointer

• Northeastern gained its largest lead of 13 at 37-24 at 17:56 second half

• Northeastern led 30-24 at the half after shooting 48.1 percent (13 of 27)

• Northeastern jumped to a 16-4 lead

• UVA gained an 18-17 lead after a 14-1 run

• UVA had 19 points off turnovers and had a 14-6 advantage in bench points

• UVA has held seven opponents to 54 or fewer points (7-0)

Series Notes

• UVA 2-0 all-time against Northeastern

• UVA is 102-30 all-time vs. Coastal Athletic Association opponents (2-0 in 2023-24)

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Reece Beekman (21)

• Beekman scored a career-high 21 points, including the game-winner with five seconds remaining

• Beekman scored in double figures for the 37th time

• Andrew Rohde matched a season high with six assists

• Dante Harris missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

Two of the top high school runners in central Virginia have made a decision about where...
Covenant's Reese Dalton & Maddie Gardiner ready to run at UNC
Covenant School runners heading to UNC
Covenant’s Reese Dalton & Maddie Gardiner ready to run at UNC
Thomas Heilman
Crozet swimmer Thomas Heilman focused on this summer’s Olympic Trials
Thomas Heilman
WAHS swimmer ready to step up to UVA and beyond