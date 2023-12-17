Rain overspreads the region Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As advertised, a widespread rain event will arrive on this Sunday and will last into the early morning hours of Monday!

After a dry start to the day, rain will overspread the region from the south by late morning. Rain will become steadier this afternoon. The heaviest rainfall will occur this evening through midnight.

Heavier rain occurs Sunday night (WVIR)

Total rain amounts will range from an inch to 2.5 inches. The higher amounts will be near and east of the Route 15 corridor. Flooding is possible near and east of I-95 this evening and overnight.

Heaviest rain will fall east. (WVIR)

Rain is gone by sunrise Monday. Becoming partly sunny and blustery.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Blue Ridge Mountains from 1 AM until 4 PM Monday. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. More updates here: Weather Alerts.

Wind Advisory Monday for the Blue Ridge Mountains (WVIR)

The coldest day of the week will be Tuesday and the coldest morning will happen Wednesday.

Sunday: Rain developing. Temperatures mainly in the 40s during the day. The temperature may rise to about 50 degrees before midnight. Northeast breeze with higher elevation fog.

Sunday night: Rain. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times through the late night. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a gusty wind. High in the lower 50s across central Virginia and 40s over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. Snow will west of the region Monday into Tuesday morning over the Allegheny Mountains.

Tuesday: Colder and partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Your updated Christmas forecast is on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

