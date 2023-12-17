Advertise With Us
One person dead after house fire in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services is investigating a house fire that resulted in one fatality.
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS are investigating the cause of a house fire after one person was pronounced dead on Featherstone Court.

Crews responded to the 11600 block of Featherstone Court, just up the road from Chesterfield Towne Center, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from one side of the home. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control; however, one male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is not being released until the medical examiner can make a positive identification.

Three Chesterfield Officers who attempted to rescue the victim were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

