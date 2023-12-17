Multiple agencies investigating after woman found dead in submerged vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from a vehicle that was submerged in a body of water.

Authorities were called to the 400 Block of White Bank Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle going into a nearby body of water.

State Police and emergency crews from Chesterfield and Colonial Heights arrived on the scene and began to search for the submerged vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m., the vehicle was found in the water with a female driver inside. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

