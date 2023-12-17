Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift’s birthday with friendship bracelets

Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets. (Credit: Tower Health/Reading Hospital)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Penn. (Gray News) - A hospital celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday by giving parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets.

Eleven babies were born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

About 60 bracelets were shared with families in the hospital’s maternity ward.

President and CEO of Reading Hospital Charles Barbera says it was a “fun moment to provide families with a keepsake for their baby books.”

“The ERAS-style friendship bracelets were such a fun way to celebrate the shared birthdays between Taylor Swift and our babies. While I obviously don’t know Taylor personally, I would hope she’d approve of the way we honored her legacy, and mutual birthday with our newborns,” Obstetrics Section Chief Dr. K. Ashley Brandt said.

Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets....
Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift's birthday with friendship bracelets
Ask Ashlee: Black Women Cultivating Change panel discussion on financial wellness
Ask Ashlee: Black Women Cultivating Change panel discussion on financial wellness
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an...
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters