Gusty Winds Monday, Chilly Tuesday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain continues through the night into early Monday morning with an additional 1.5″ of rain possible. Before rain clears out, winds will begin to pick up. With that, areas along the Blue Ridge Mountain into the Shenandoah Valley will be under a wind advisory from 1am to 4pm Monday for winds gusting up to 55mph. Otherwise, Monday will be a dry and sunny day. Conditions improve further into Tuesday, but temperatures will be much colder, with daytime highs only reaching the 30′s to low 40′s. The rest of the week looks great with more sun and seasonable temperatures ahead of Christmas. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Rain continues, winds pick up. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Seasonable and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Chilly and sunny. Highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Winter Solstice: Nice and sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Friday - Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 50′s.

