Friends and family say final goodbyes to Wilson Richey
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family and friends of Wilson Richey said their final goodbyes as he was laid to rest Sunday, December 17.
The memorial service at Code Theater was followed by a celebration of life at the Bradbury on the Downtown Mall.
As people shared memories of Richey, a slideshow played with pictures of him.
Since Christmas was Richey’s favorite holiday, those in attendance wrote down their favorite memories with him to put inside clear ornaments to hang on a memory tree.
- RELATED:
- Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur (29news.com)
- Memorial plans for Wilson Alden Richey (29news.com)
- Downtown Mall decorated to honor Wilson Alden Richey’s favorite holiday (29news.com)
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.