Friends and family say final goodbyes to Wilson Richey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family and friends of Wilson Richey said their final goodbyes as he was laid to rest Sunday, December 17.

The memorial service at Code Theater was followed by a celebration of life at the Bradbury on the Downtown Mall.

As people shared memories of Richey, a slideshow played with pictures of him.

Since Christmas was Richey’s favorite holiday, those in attendance wrote down their favorite memories with him to put inside clear ornaments to hang on a memory tree.

