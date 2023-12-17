Advertise With Us
Friends and family say final goodbyes to Wilson Richey

Memorial Service & Celebration of Life for Wilson Alden Richey
Memorial Service & Celebration of Life for Wilson Alden Richey(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family and friends of Wilson Richey said their final goodbyes as he was laid to rest Sunday, December 17.

The memorial service at Code Theater was followed by a celebration of life at the Bradbury on the Downtown Mall.

As people shared memories of Richey, a slideshow played with pictures of him.

Since Christmas was Richey’s favorite holiday, those in attendance wrote down their favorite memories with him to put inside clear ornaments to hang on a memory tree.

