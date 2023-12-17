Advertise With Us
Charlottesville sisters gather sock donations for those in need

Charlottesville (FILE)

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Sock Love is gathering its final donations before the fundraiser ends on December 31.

Two Charlottesville-based sisters, Lindsay and Lily Simpson run the sock drive.

The pair sets up boxes around the city and partners with businesses to get sock donations to keep people warm during the winter.

Cville Sock Love says they right now they have around 3,000 pairs of donated socks.

“It’s just great to see the impact firsthand and also get to work with other,” Lily said.

“We couldn’t do this without everyone’s help. It’s really great to see everyone contributing and taking time out of their day to add to our sock boxes,” Lindsay said.

The pair says they are in most need of basic socks for all genders and ages.

