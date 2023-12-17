CARE aims to improve mindfulness in school climates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teaching can be a stressful job and that’s why University of Virginia researchers developed a program called CARE to reduce teacher stress.

Thanks to an $8 million grant from the Department of Education, the program is expanding.

“When our teachers are supported, then our students learn better,” Professor Tish Jennings said, “CARE stands for ‘Cultivating Awareness’ and ‘Resilience,’ and Education.’ It’s a series of workshops that provides teachers with this understanding of their emotional lives, and how mindfulness can support that. It builds these capacities to be more aware, self-aware.”

Jennings is one of the researchers studying stress and says the program turns educators into students.

“It helps them be more sensitive and responsive to the situation in the classroom,” Jennings said.

Jennings studied CARE for more than 15 years in New York City.

With the grant from the Department of Education, she is expanding that work.

“This money will help us deliver it much more broadly to many, many more schools. We’re hoping to reach 66 schools all together across Virginia and Kentucky,” Jennings said.

Jennings says the expanded research will go even more in depth for even better results.

“This time, we’re going to be collecting data through the schools on students own perceptions of their school climate, which we weren’t able to do the last time. We’re also going to be collecting that school climate from the educators as well,” Jennings said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.