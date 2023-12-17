Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

CARE aims to improve mindfulness in school climates

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teaching can be a stressful job and that’s why University of Virginia researchers developed a program called CARE to reduce teacher stress.

Thanks to an $8 million grant from the Department of Education, the program is expanding.

“When our teachers are supported, then our students learn better,” Professor Tish Jennings said, “CARE stands for ‘Cultivating Awareness’ and ‘Resilience,’ and Education.’ It’s a series of workshops that provides teachers with this understanding of their emotional lives, and how mindfulness can support that. It builds these capacities to be more aware, self-aware.”

Jennings is one of the researchers studying stress and says the program turns educators into students.

“It helps them be more sensitive and responsive to the situation in the classroom,” Jennings said.

Jennings studied CARE for more than 15 years in New York City.

With the grant from the Department of Education, she is expanding that work.

“This money will help us deliver it much more broadly to many, many more schools. We’re hoping to reach 66 schools all together across Virginia and Kentucky,” Jennings said.

Jennings says the expanded research will go even more in depth for even better results.

“This time, we’re going to be collecting data through the schools on students own perceptions of their school climate, which we weren’t able to do the last time. We’re also going to be collecting that school climate from the educators as well,” Jennings said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

The Downtown Mall was turned into a Christmas wonderland as a tribute to Wilson Richey’s...
Downtown Mall decorated to honor Wilson Alden Richey’s favorite holiday
Downtown Mall turned into a Christmas Wonderland
Downtown Mall decorated to honor Wilson Alden Richey’s favorite holiday
Wreaths Across America happens across the country during December.
Wreaths placed across United States in remembrance of fallen veterans
Holidays can sometimes be stressful, especially when a loved one is showing signs of dementia.
Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia offers 24/7 help