Boar’s Head hosts Wheelchair Tennis Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wheelchair Tennis Open at Boar’s Head wrapped up a three-day tournament Sunday, December 17.

The tournament was open to any player who is a member of the United States Tennis Association who plays in a wheelchair.

Organizers say there were players from all over the U.S. playing.

Players had the option to sign up to play in singles or doubles.

“[To] see it growing here is just awesome. It’s just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Every time I come, we get more players, more campers, more juniors, more adults, and people involved, and I love that part of it,” Paralympic professional wheelchair player David Wagner said.

Organizers say they would love to have more people involved in the future.

The matches are free to come watch.

