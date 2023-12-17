Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive brings Charlottesville community together

4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive
4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive kicked off at the Dairy Market Sunday, December 17 with fun for all ages.

Krissy Jones owns Krissy Cakes at the Dairy Market and organizes the toy drive every year.

“We basically want to give back to the community during this time of the year,” Jones said, “We try to cater to 600-700 kids to serve them toys and bikes. We try to include haircuts, food, any of the necessities that might make it easier for parents and families during the holiday.”

Jones says multiple community organizations came together to pull it off.

The B.U.C.K. Squad joined in by passing out treats.

“It was important because some of the impoverished communities wouldn’t have a chance to get to it, so we’re making it possible for them. It’s a beautiful thing,” B.U.C.K. Squad member Bryan Page said.

Jamal Dowell is a barber in Charlottesville and gave children fun new hairdos all afternoon.

“It means a lot to us to be able to give back to everyone else who always looks out for us. There’s no way that we should be working out in the community if we aren’t going to give back to the community,” Dowell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

Latest News

Wheelchair Tennis Open
Boar’s Head hosts Wheelchair Tennis Open
Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville sisters gather sock donations for those in need
File image of classroom
CARE aims to improve mindfulness in school climates
The Downtown Mall was turned into a Christmas wonderland as a tribute to Wilson Richey’s...
Downtown Mall decorated to honor Wilson Alden Richey’s favorite holiday
Downtown Mall turned into a Christmas Wonderland
Downtown Mall decorated to honor Wilson Alden Richey’s favorite holiday