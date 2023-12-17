4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive brings Charlottesville community together

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive kicked off at the Dairy Market Sunday, December 17 with fun for all ages.

Krissy Jones owns Krissy Cakes at the Dairy Market and organizes the toy drive every year.

“We basically want to give back to the community during this time of the year,” Jones said, “We try to cater to 600-700 kids to serve them toys and bikes. We try to include haircuts, food, any of the necessities that might make it easier for parents and families during the holiday.”

Jones says multiple community organizations came together to pull it off.

The B.U.C.K. Squad joined in by passing out treats.

“It was important because some of the impoverished communities wouldn’t have a chance to get to it, so we’re making it possible for them. It’s a beautiful thing,” B.U.C.K. Squad member Bryan Page said.

Jamal Dowell is a barber in Charlottesville and gave children fun new hairdos all afternoon.

“It means a lot to us to be able to give back to everyone else who always looks out for us. There’s no way that we should be working out in the community if we aren’t going to give back to the community,” Dowell said.

