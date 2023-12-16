Advertise With Us
Wreaths placed across United States in remembrance of fallen veterans

Wreaths Across America at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Wreaths Across America at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wreaths Across America happens across the country during December.

Wreaths are being placed at 4,000 locations across the United States in remembrance of veterans who have lost their lives.

Saturday, December 16 a ceremony was held in Charlottesville to commemorate those who served.

28 wreaths were placed at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville.

“We focus on just remembering, honoring, and teaching,” President of the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation W. Bruce Eades said, “We’re here at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial to remember these 28 young men that gave their all for freedom.”

Dozens lined the memorial, all with a wreath in hand.

“We had the community come out and they said their names and they remembered their lives, what could have been. There’s a story behind each one of them,” Eades said.

Each wreath placed down was followed by a single toll of a bell.

Among those in attendance was Peggy Wharam.

Her brother, Champ Lawson, was the first life lost in the Vietnam War from the Charlottesville area.

“He was young. He was only 18 when he left. He loved riding horses and peanut butter sandwiches,” Wharam said.

Charlie Kardos is a board member for the Dogwood Vietnam Memorials, and he is also a brother of a veteran gone too soon.

“It means a lot to me. I’m on the board with the Vietnam Memorial and my brother’s here. Sitting in his space right now. He was killed in September of 1969,” Kardos said.

If you are looking to come pay your respects and see the wreaths, they will be up through the end of the year.

