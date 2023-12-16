World-famous author sends bonus to Charlottesville bookstore

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - World-famous author James Patterson decided to give back to independent bookstores this holiday season.

That’s how Daphne Spain, the owner of 2nd Act Books on the Downtown Mall, received a $500 check from Patterson in the mail.

Spain says with her holiday bonus, the store is adding a small, new book section.

All the books in this new section will be personal recommendations from staff.

“It’s excellent, because someone with a reputation like [Patterson’s] is endorsing independent bookstores. We need that kind of help,” Spain said.

Patterson donated to a total of 600 bookstores across the United States.

