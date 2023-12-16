Advertise With Us
Soaking rain on the way

Saturday will be dry
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The best weather day of the weekend will be Saturday! A soaking rainfall arrives Sunday.

Staying dry Saturday night. Tracking the progress of a coastal storm system arriving from the south Sunday into early Monday. Rain will overspread the region during day Sunday. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, especially Sunday evening and night. Severe weather is not expected.

Rainfall totals will range from an inch to 2.5 inches.

Dyring and brisk Monday.

Colder Tuesday with sunshine.

The week before Christmas looks to be dry with temperatures near or a little above average.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for more updates.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to 40 degrees.

Sunday: Rain developing. Especially by late morning and during the afternoon. The heaviest rain will occur Sunday evening and night. Lows in the 40s. Patchy fog. Breezy at times.

Monday: Brisk breeze. Highs in the low to mid 50s across central Virginia and 40s over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Chilly and partly sunny. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near freezing. The winter solstice is at 10:27 p.m.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

