JMU DL Green declares for NFL Draft

James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the...
James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the backfield during a football game on Sept. 30, 2023 (Steven Sodikoff/WHSV)((Steven Sodikoff/WHSV) | WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST
(WHSV) - Jalen Green has a goal to play football on Sundays and he took the first step in achieving that goal.

The James Madison defensive lineman declared for the NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

Green totaled 15.5 sacks in just nine games before his season was cut short due to injury. In addition Green has earned several postseason awards which includes multiple All-America honors along with winning the Bill Dudley Award.

