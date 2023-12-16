Advertise With Us
Downtown Mall decorated to honor Wilson Alden Richey’s favorite holiday

Downtown Mall turned into a Christmas Wonderland
Downtown Mall turned into a Christmas Wonderland(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Downtown Mall was turned into a Christmas wonderland as a tribute to Wilson Richey’s favorite holiday, Christmas on Saturday, December 16.

His family says he loved Christmas and wanted to do something special to honor that after his passing.

The ornaments were placed on trees that lined the front of The Whiskey Jar.

“We all knew and loved Richey. We all knew that he wanted the city to do more to celebrate Christmas because he did adore Christmas and there was no such thing as too much,” organizer Claudine Wispelwey said.

A public service followed by a reception and celebration of life will take place Sunday, December 17.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

