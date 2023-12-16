Dog missing after fatal crash found alive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Search crews in South Carolina shared a positive update on Friday in the search for pets that went missing after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 85 that killed three people.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened Sunday morning near mile marker 51 at around 5:18 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another car and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner said three people died as a result of the crash. Two females were identified as 27-year-old Storm Shepard, of Duncan, South Carolina, and 45-year-old Sharae Green, of Georgia. The male victim was identified as 69-year-old Jimmie Wallace, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered treated on scene for non-serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Officials mentioned Green was traveling with family and two dogs, as well as a ball python that is about 3 feet long. The three pets were no longer on scene when responders arrived, but both dogs are microchipped.

One of the dogs, Asta, was located by Anakin’s Trails Animal Search near I-85 on Monday afternoon. Officials said the python was also found later that same day.

Moon, the other dog, was missing until Anakin’s Trails said she was caught Friday afternoon.

Moon is a little scratched up and has a minor leg injury, but overall, she is fine.

Moon (Left), Asta (Right) (Anakin’s Trails Animal Trapping)

Anakin’s Trails Animal Search said search crews were able to find Moon’s den with a drone Tuesday morning. Crews took Moon’s brother Asta through the woods to get his scent in the area. However, after getting 50 feet away from Moon, she bolted in the other direction.

Crews said Moon was spotted seven times on Wednesday, including a second time in a resident’s yard. It is presumed that she was using coyote trails to get back and forth so quickly.

According to the search team, Moon had entered into “Lost Dog Syndrome,” which means dogs will run away from even their owners and have to be helped to decide if it’s safe to rejoin.

Anakin’s Trails Animal Search said X-rays showed trauma bruising on Asta’s intestines from the accident, but as of Thursday morning, he was back to his old self. He will be on bed rest for the next couple of days.

Search officials are thanking the community for sending donations. They said they were able to buy items for Asta to make him more comfortable while his family recovers in the hospital following the crash.

The family will not have to pay for any treatments for Asta and Moon.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.