Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia offers 24/7 help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holidays can sometimes be stressful, especially when a loved one is showing signs of dementia.

Brooke Gill is with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia.

“When people come together during the holidays, you haven’t seen your family for quite a while and sometimes this is the time when you start noticing little things that aren’t usual for that person,” Gill said.

Gill recommends using its 24/7 helpline if you start to notice something is off.

“If they are really good with numbers and their finances and all of sudden bills are starting to pile up on their able and you start noticing that, then you may want to consider that something is going on there, “Gill said.

Joseph Thomas is an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association and has seen the disease in his grandmother and mother-in-law.

“One of the great gifts they have [an] 800 toll-free number that you can call anytime, and I never thought I was going to need it,” Thomas said.

On Christmas a few years back, his wife called him in a panic saying she was worried about her mom.

That call was a Christmas miracle.

“I was able to call my wife back and give her some things to try. It can deescalate the situation and I haven’t had to call it again. Just one time is priceless,” Thomas said.

The helpline can be reached at 800-272-3900.

