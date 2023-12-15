What a day !
Soaking rain and gusty wind on the horizon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clear and seasonably cold tonight. More of the same for Saturday. Meanwhile, we continue to track a developing storm that will become a strong Nor’Easter. We’ll still need to monitor the actual track of the system, however, periods of significant rain and gusty wind are likely. Once the storm begins to pull away, conditions will begin to improve during the day Monday. A quick shot of colder air will move in Tuesday, followed by a gradual warming trend. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Rain & gusty wind, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Rain ending, breezy ^ clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, & colder, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
