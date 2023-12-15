Advertise With Us
What a day !

Soaking rain and gusty wind on the horizon
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clear and seasonably cold tonight. More of the same for Saturday. Meanwhile, we continue to track a developing storm that will become a strong Nor’Easter. We’ll still need to monitor the actual track of the system, however, periods of significant rain and gusty wind are likely. Once the storm begins to pull away, conditions will begin to improve during the day Monday. A quick shot of colder air will move in Tuesday, followed by a gradual warming trend. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Rain & gusty wind, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Rain ending, breezy ^ clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, & colder, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

